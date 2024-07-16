Delinquency ratio on bank loans rises for 2nd month in May

Most Popular
-
6
First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee
-
7
[Business Diplomacy] Lessons from IRA: Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
8
[Online Predators] Distorted awareness, weak law: How digital sex crimes thrive in S. Korea
-
9
Yoon promises incentives for companies hiring NK defectors
-
10
RM's second studio album named ‘Best K-Pop Album of 2024’ by Billboard staff
Delinquency ratio on bank loans rises for 2nd month in MayBy Yonhap
Published : July 16, 2024 - 09:27
The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea rose for a second consecutive month in May, data showed Tuesday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.51 percent at end-May, up 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The rise follows a 0.05 percentage-point on-month increase in April. The May reading marks a 0.15 percentage-point rise from a year earlier.
The amount of newly overdue loans came to 2.7 trillion won ($1.95 billion) in May, up 100 billion won from a month earlier, while the amount of resolved loans gained 500 billion won to 2 trillion won over the cited period.
The delinquency ratio for corporate loans had come to 0.58 percent as of end-May, up 0.04 percentage point from a month earlier. The ratio for household loans came to 0.42 percent, up 0.02 percentage point from April. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
Korea- Africa Summit sets path: Tanzanian president