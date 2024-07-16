Trump formally nominated as 2024 Republican presidential nominee

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Trump National Doral Miami, July 9, in Doral, Fla. (AP Yonhap)

The Republican Party formally nominated former President Donald Trump as the GOP standard-bearer for the Nov. 5 general election on Monday, as a weekend assassination attempt against him has brought more voter attention to his campaign and further cemented his support base.

GOP delegates crowned Trump as the presidential nominee for a third time in a roll call vote as the Republican Party Convention kicked off its four-day run in Milwaukee in the battleground state of Wisconsin, two days after he was shot in the ear by a now-deceased man during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump announced Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, a former venture capitalist, as his vice presidential running mate. Vance, 39, is a critic-turned-supporter aligned closely with his views on hot-button issues ranging from immigration to the war in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of people, including more than 2,400 delegates, joined the high-profile event meant to officially announce the party's nominee and approve a new policy platform that falls in sync with Trump's campaign pledges to "Make America Great Again."

Monday's nomination procedure was a formality as Trump had already been the presumptive presidential nominee since March when his delegate haul reached 1,215, a majority of the total 2,429 delegates. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden has been the presumptive nominee.

The Republican convention has been closely watched by Korean policymakers and observers as Trump, if reelected, could bring about a shift in America's foreign and economic policy with implications for the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Despite his conviction in a hush-money trial in May, Trump's campaign has been on a relatively stable footing as Biden has been under mounting pressure to bow out since last month's dismal debate performance that exacerbated concerns about his old age.

A federal judge's dismissal of the classified documents case against Trump on Monday was also a boost for his reelection campaign though the decision is expected to be appealed.

Trump is expected to use his nomination acceptance speech on Thursday to appeal for national unity as the assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania was a bitter reminder of the rancorous political divide in America.

Biden already hammered home the message of unity in a speech on Sunday, calling for fellow Americans to "lower the temperature in our politics," stop treating political opponents as "enemies" and "stand together."

The convention is proceeding under four separate daily themes -- "Make America Wealthy Once Again" on Monday, "Make America Safe Once Again" on Tuesday, "Make America Strong Once Again" on Wednesday and "Make America Great Once Again."

The themes dovetail with Trump's "America-first" campaign pledges that are to be underscored in the new party platform.

Last Monday, the Republican National Committee's platform committee endorsed the 2024 GOP platform entailing 20 promises related to key election-season issues, including defense, trade, immigration and abortion rights. The full convention will approve it this week.

The promises include making America's military "the strongest and most powerful in the world," ending inflation, stopping the "migration invasion," making the U.S. the world's dominant energy producer and preventing "World War Three."

During the convention, a slew of GOP heavyweights will be present, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump's key family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump, a co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Former first lady Melania Trump is also expected to participate.

In the wake of the shooting during Trump's rally on Saturday, security has been tightened around the main convention venue at the Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks as seen in the large presence of federal and state security personnel.

The 20-year-old suspect in the assassination attempt during the rally was shot dead by Secret Service agents while the shooting left one spectator dead and two others critically injured.

Wisconsin is one of several key battleground states that will determine the outcome of the Nov. 5 presidential election. Trump carried the Badger State in 2016, while Biden won it in 2020. The GOP has held its convention in swing states over the past two decades.

The Democratic Party plans to hold its national convention to formally confirm its flag-bearer in Chicago next month. (Yonhap)