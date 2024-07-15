Home

지나쌤

[팟캐스트] (603) 쯔양 사태에 유투브 사이버 렉카 규제 목소리

By Hong Yoo

Published : July 23, 2024 - 09:26

This screengrab shows YouTuber Tzuyang, in a video she posted on July 11 detailing her assault and exploitation. (Yonhap) This screengrab shows YouTuber Tzuyang, in a video she posted on July 11 detailing her assault and exploitation. (Yonhap)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

Extortion of YouTuber Tzuyang highlights 'cyber wrecker' issues in S. Korea

기사요약: 쯔양 사태를 계기로 사이버 렉카 유튜버들을 플랫폼 차원에서 규제가 필요하다는 목소리가 나오고 있다.

[1] Following YouTuber Tzuyang's recent revelation about her being assaulted and financially exploited by her former boyfriend for four years, a group of YouTubers were suspected to have blackmailed her for money in exchange for keeping quiet about her past.

*revelation: 폭로(된 사실)

*exploit: 착취하다

*in exchange for: ~대신의, 교환으로

[2] The revelation shocked and angered viewers over what many are calling the moral bankruptcy of the so-called "cyber wreckers," who make a profit by posting rumors or negative news about celebrities often in a maliciously edited form. The term derives from tow trucks, or wreckers, likening the actions of the posters to privately-run tow trucks that flash their lights and use sirens despite not being state-approved emergency vehicles.

*moral bankruptcy: 도덕적 파산

*maliciously: 악의를 갖고, 심술궂게

[3] A recently revealed recording suggested that YouTuber Gu Je Yeok, whose real name is Lee Jun-hee, had blackmailed Tzuyang, real name Park Jung-won, with fellow YouTubers Caracula, and Jeon Gukjin potentially involved. It captured Lee discussing with the other two about making money off Park's painful past.

*potentially: (…이 될) 가능성이 있는, 잠재적인

[4] In the recording, Lee told the others that Park had already paid him 11 million won ($8,000) to keep quiet about her past, and the others advised him about further attacking one of the most profitable domestic YouTube channels. They suggested that it would be better to have Park "take care of them" rather than to release a video about her past, saying she makes enough money to pay them off.

*profitable: 수익성이 있는[있을 것 같은]

*domestic: 국내의

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240712050675

