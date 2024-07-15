[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈전략, 계획, 술수〉

1. herring [hériŋ] 청어, 미끼

물고기 ‘청어’를 뜻하지만, red herring이라고 하면 decoy와 마찬가지로 ‘관심을 분산시키기 위한 미끼’라는 의미가 된다. 청어를 훈제하면 붉은색을 띠고 냄새가 매우 강해지는데, 이것을 사냥개들을 훈련시킬 때 사용한 데서 유래했다고 한다.

Some of the details in the beginning of the movie were red herrings meant to cast doubt on the murderer's true identity.

영화 도입부의 자세한 내용은 살인자의 실체를 의심해보기 위한 미끼였다.

● 그것은 정치에서 국민의 관심을 돌려 보려는 전형적인 미끼였다.

It was a typical red herring intended to divert public attention from politics.

2. modus operandi [móudəs ɑ̀pərǽndi] 운영 방식

mode of operation을 뜻하는 라틴어로, 말 그대로 ‘운영 방식’을 의미한다. 줄여서 M.O.라고도 한다. 참고로 modus vivendi는 way of life의 라틴어로 ‘생활 방식’이라는 뜻이지만 ‘같이 살아가는 방법’, 즉 ‘타협’이나 ‘공존’을 뜻하기도 한다.

The burglar's modus operandi was to wait until the tenant left for work before breaking into apartments.

그 강도의 범죄 수법은 아파트에 침입하기 전에 주민이 출근하기를 기다리는 것이었다.

● 정부가 노사 분규를 다루는 새로운 방식은 토론과 협상의 활용이다.

The new modus operandi of the government when addressing labor disputes is to use discussion and negotiation.

3. prong [prɔ́ːŋ] 갈래

원래 포크나 삼지창의 갈라진 끝을 prong이라고 하는데, 계획이나 정책이 다양하게 구성된 것을 표현할 때도 쓴다.

The health council outlined a new three-pronged approach to combating the continued spread of HIV/AIDS in the community.

보건위원회는 지역사회에 에이즈가 지속적으로 확산되는 것을 막기 위해 세 가지 측면에서 접근하기로 계획했다.

● 유엔은 선거를 위한 평화적 환경 조성을 위해 다양한 전략을 추구한다.

The UN pursues a multi-pronged strategy to create a peaceful environment for the election.

〈법, 규칙〉

1. acquit [əkwít] 무죄를 선고하다

ac(to)+quit(‘그만두다’라는 뜻을 지닌 단어. 원래 free라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘자유롭게 하다’라는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘무죄를 선고하다’라는 의미를 지닌다.

Although Richard was acquitted of the battery charges and had no criminal record, people still regarded him with fear and suspicion.

리처드는 폭행 혐의에 대해 무죄를 선고받았고 범죄 기록도 없었지만 사람들은 아직 그를 두려워하며 의심의 눈초리로 바라보았다.

● 배심원단은 그 경찰관의 과실치사 혐의에 대해 무죄를 선고했다.

The jury acquitted the police officer of manslaughter charges.

2. affidavit [æ̀fidéivit] 진술서

af(ad, to)+fidavit(confidence의 -fide-와 같은 어원으로 faith라는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 법정에서 선서한 후 작성한, 증거 능력을 지닌 ‘진술서’를 말한다.

The court was in receipt of the witness' signed affidavit stating that Marsha was parked on the shoulder of the road when the truck hit her car.

법원이 갖고 있는 목격자의 서명 진술서는 마샤가 갓길에 주차하고 있는데 트럭이 그녀의 차를 치었다고 기술하고 있다.

● 진술서에 따르면 피의자는 그 여성의 집까지 따라가 강도 행각을 벌였다.

The affidavit stated that the suspect followed the woman home before robbing her.

3. alimony [ǽləmòuni] 이혼 수당

별거하거나 이혼한 배우자에게 법원의 결정에 따라 지급되는 ‘수당’을 뜻한다. 오랜 동거인에게 지불하는 이별 수당은 palimony라고 하는데, alimony 앞에 친구를 뜻하는 pal을 붙여 만든 말이다.

Although my supervisor makes twice as much as I do, his disposable income is lower than mine due to the alimony payments he makes every month to his two ex-wives.

내 상급자는 나보다 2배나 많이 벌지만, 두 명의 전 부인에게 매달 주는 이혼 수당 때문에 가처분 소득은 나보다 적다.

● 그의 이혼한 부인은 아이들 양육비와 이혼 수당으로 연 10만 달러 이상을 요구하고 있다.

His divorced wife is asking for over 100,000 dollars per year for child support and alimony.

4. credo [kréidou] 신조

‘교리’를 뜻하는 creed와 어원이 같은 단어로, 어떤 단체의 신조를 일컫는다.

The well-intentioned but powerless group was having a hard time living up to its credo: "Practice what you preach."

그 집단은 뜻은 좋았지만 능력이 부족해서‘기도하지 말고 실행하라’는 자신들의 신조를 지키며 살기가 힘들었다.

● 탐욕은 좋은 것이라는 그의 신조가 그의 연설에 잘 드러나 있었다.

His greed-is-good credo was well reflected in his speech.