Osong victims commemorated on tragedy's 1st anniversary

North Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Young-hwan and provincial officials pay their respects by laying flowers at a memorial set up at Cheongju City Hall on Monday, marking the first anniversary of the Osong tragedy. (North Chungcheong Provincial Government)

A series of memorial events were held across the country Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Osong tragedy, where 14 people lost their lives and 16 were injured due to the flooding of an underground roadway in July last year.

At a ceremony held at the Gungpyeong 2 underpass in Osong-eup of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province — the site of the tragedy — Rep. Park Chan-dae, floor leader and acting leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, vowed to remember the victims. Park stated, "The National Assembly will strive even harder to ensure that the government can properly protect the lives and safety of its citizens. We will actively pursue a parliamentary investigation to uncover the truth, punish those responsible, and prevent future tragedies.”

Choi Eun-kyung, co-representative of an association of bereaved families, addressed attendees at the memorial, stating, “The Osong tragedy was not a natural disaster or an unavoidable event, but rather a series of missed opportunities to prevent it due to inadequate preparedness. I hope the National Assembly conducts a parliamentary investigation to uncover the truth, and that those responsible receive appropriate punishment.”

The event was organized by the bereaved families, survivors and residents, all of whom demanded punishment for those responsible for the disaster.

The tragedy occurred on July 15 last year when a temporary sand levee on the nearby Miho River, swollen by heavy rains, broke. The underpass in Osong, near the government complex in North Chungcheong Province, was completely submerged within minutes, resulting in the deaths of 14 individuals as 17 vehicles were engulfed by the floodwaters.

North Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Young-hwan and Cheongju Mayor Lee Beom-seok chose to visit the joint memorial altar at Cheongju City Hall instead of attending the ceremony, citing concerns about upsetting the victims' families. Both officials vowed to work toward preventing such tragedies in the future, with Lee emphasizing the need to create a safer Cheongju.

Additionally, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, former chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party and a candidate for its leadership, expressed his condolences and emphasized the importance of thorough investigations and accountability. He stated on social media on Monday that the Osong tragedy was a clear human-caused disaster, highlighting the government's duty to protect the people and asserting that accountability is crucial to prevent future incidents.

The ruling People Power Party's regional chapter in North Chungcheong Province issued a statement the day before, expressing condolences for the victims and pledging increased efforts to establish preventive measures.

Religious leaders participated in the commemorations as well. The Ven. Jimong from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism attended the memorial service at the underpass, while the Catholic Church held a memorial mass at the Cathedral of the Diocese of Cheongju to honor the victims.