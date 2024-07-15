LG Electronics sets up HVAC tech lab in Frankfurt

LG Electronics said Monday it has opened a new research lab in Frankfurt, Germany dedicated to developing its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies, with a focus on providing practical air solutions for the European market.

The Frankfurt facility, covering around 1,000 square meters, is the third of its kind, following branches in Changwon, Korea and Atlanta, the US. Its primary focus is to develop high-quality HVAC technologies for residential, commercial and industrial use, specifically tailored to the local climate in Europe.

LG Electronics plans to use the Frankfurt lab as a key base for the European HVAC market. It will also recruit local talent in fields, including heat pump technology and smart home solutions. The lab will oversee LG Electronics’ European Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, a program launched last month to achieve advanced heating performance.

This initiative comes as LG Electronics views Europe as a growing market for HVAC products, where related sales are expected to reach $13 billion this year, with an annual growth rate of 5 percent over the next three years.

LG Electronics attributed this growth to the recent rise of carbon neutrality policies among European countries, which has led to increased demand for energy-efficient appliances, including the company’s heat pump HVAC systems.

"To respond to the global trends of decarbonization and electrification, we will continuously expand our presence in the HVAC market not just in Europe but globally, with differentiated solutions tailored to regional climates," said Lee Jae-sung, head of LG Electronics' air solution business division.

In recent years, LG Electronics has focused on investing in research and development to advance its heat exchanger, inverter and heat pump technologies. Currently, the company uses in-house developed compressors and motors, the most essential parts for its HVAC products.