Driver consumes additional alcohol after accident to hide drunk driving

The South Korean prosecutors said Monday it indicted a man in his 50s for last month's fatal traffic accident, despite the man consuming more alcohol after causing the accident to hide his drunk driving.

Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said it indicted the suspect on charges of drunk driving and violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, specifically traffic accidents leading to death and injury.

The suspect is believed to have driven his Porsche vehicle into a compact car at around 12:45 a.m. on June 27 in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, while speeding under the influence of alcohol. The accident killed the 19-year-old driver of the compact car on site, and severely injured a 19-year-old passenger.

But the police neglected conducting a DUI test on the Porsche driver, only testing his blood-alcohol-content two hours and 20 minutes later. He had consumed packs of beer near his home by then, and his BAC level was tested to be 0.084 percent, enough to have his driver's license revoked.

He told investigators that he consumed alcohol only after the accident.

Despite the suspect's effort hide his drunk driving, the police used the Widmark formula to deduce the BAC level for the suspect at the time of the accident. The prosecution ultimately indicted him for drunk driving with an estimated BAC level of 0.36 percent, enough to suspend his license.

The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency has launched an inquiry about the police officers who were at the accident site, for potential violation of their duties regarding drunk driving cases.

Several drivers in recent years had consumed alcohol right after causing DUI accidents, in a bid to falsely claim that they had not been drunk at the time of the accident. A suspected such case had been a drunk-driving accident by singer Kim Ho-joong, who was found to have consumed a large amount of alcohol after causing an accident while allegedly drunk.

The prosecution in Kim's case eventually decided not to press drunk driving charges, believing it would not likely stick given that he was tested 17 hours after the accident.

To prevent such actions, Rep. Shin Yeong-dae of the main opposition Democratic Party in June proposed a bill that would impose additional punishment for suspects who are found to have consumed additional alcohol to hide drunk driving.