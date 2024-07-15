Whooping cough cases on the rise: data

Cases of whooping cough are on the rise across South Korea, data showed Monday.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection that can easily spread between humans through coughing, sneezing and breathing in close proximity to another person.

A total of 6,986 patients have already been confirmed with the disease this year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, as of July 6.

The Korea Children's Hospital Association found that 7.7 percent of the hospitals in the capital region it surveyed in June had reported 50 or more patients. Some 33.3 percent of hospitals in the region comprising the North and South Gyeongsang provinces, Busan, Ulsan and Daegu reported at least 33 patients, while 22.2 percent of hospitals in South Chungcheong Province reported at least 20 patients. The KCHA did not disclose the number of hospitals it surveyed.

Choi Yong-jae, who heads the KCHA, said that the spread must be prevented by taking early action, such as using preventative antibiotics.