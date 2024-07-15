Yoon's spokesperson named vice unification minister

Kim Soo-kyung, spokesperson of President Yoon Suk Yeol's office was named as the new Vice Minister of Unification, according to Yoon's office Monday.

Kim, 48, has served as Yoon's spokesperson since December. Before joining the presidential office, she was formerly a journalist at the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, a social welfare professor at Hanshin University and a secretary for unification in the presidential office.

Kim will replace the incumbent Moon Seoung-hyun, effective Tuesday. Yoon's office did not disclose Moon's next step.