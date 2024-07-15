Yoon's spokesperson named vice unification minister

Most Popular
-
1
Trump shot in ear at campaign rally
-
2
[KH Explains] Here's why 'sugar-free' is not such a sweet deal
-
3
Trump is fine, campaign says, after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally
-
4
NATO ramps up pressure on China. What does it mean to South Korea?
-
5
[KH Explains] Are pedal cams the answer to Korea’s sudden acceleration disputes?
-
6
Yoon promises incentives for companies hiring NK defectors
-
7
[Online Predators] Distorted awareness, weak law: How digital sex crimes thrive in S. Korea
-
8
RM's second studio album named ‘Best K-Pop Album of 2024’ by Billboard staff
-
9
Illegal sales of fentanyl surge in South Korea
-
10
Seoul to remove outdated subway wheelchair lifts
Yoon's spokesperson named vice unification ministerBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : July 15, 2024 - 17:25
Kim Soo-kyung, spokesperson of President Yoon Suk Yeol's office was named as the new Vice Minister of Unification, according to Yoon's office Monday.
Kim, 48, has served as Yoon's spokesperson since December. Before joining the presidential office, she was formerly a journalist at the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, a social welfare professor at Hanshin University and a secretary for unification in the presidential office.
Kim will replace the incumbent Moon Seoung-hyun, effective Tuesday. Yoon's office did not disclose Moon's next step.
Meanwhile, Jeong Hey-jeon, deputy secretary for public relations planning, will fill in Kim's role as Yoon's new spokesperson.
Before joining Yoon's office, Jeong was a career journalist, formerly working at Segye Ilbo, Maeil Business Newspaper and Chosun Ilbo. Jeong graduated from Harvard Kennedy School in the United States.
More from Headlines
-
Motive of Trump shooter as yet elusive
-
Hyundai Motor bolsters government relations in US
-
Korea- Africa Summit sets path: Tanzanian president