Baritone Li Zihao wins top prize at 1st Sumi Jo International Singing Competition

Sumi Jo (third from left), Li Zihao (second from left) and two other winners of the inaugural Sumi Jo Vocal Competition pose for photos at the Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Chinese baritone Li Zihao, 22, was announced as the overall winner of the inaugural Sumi Jo International Singing Competition, launched by renowned South Korean soprano Sumi Jo.

Out of the 500 participants aged 18-32, 24 vocalists advanced to the main competition that took place for a week at the Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley. The winners announced Saturday also included Romanian tenor George Ionut Virban, 29, and Korean tenor Lee Ki-up, 31.

First place awards a prize of 50,000 euros ($54,608) while second place awards 20,000 euros and third place 10,000 euro. The winners will also receive ongoing support from Jo, including assistance with casting, album production and invitations to perform as special guests in her concerts.

The competition aims to support young vocalists, especially those from Asia and South America, who "need a little more support to stand on the main stage in Europe," Jo explained.

The next competition is scheduled for 2026, coinciding with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Korea.