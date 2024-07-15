First lady likely to refuse to testify before Assembly committee

First lady Kim Keon Hee arrives in Honolulu, Hawaii to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his visit there on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee is likely to refuse to testify before the opposition-controlled Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly as they plan to hold a parliamentary hearing to seek an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This will be in line with the presidential office's move to decline to receive the committee's written request urging five presidential secretaries to attend the first round of hearings scheduled on Friday.

A senior official of the presidential office said on condition of anonymity that anyone in the presidential office "cannot (receive the request to) testify at the parliamentary hearing for (Yoon's) impeachment, as the move itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate."

This comes as the National Assembly, where the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers hold 175 out of 300 parliamentary seats, is looking to float a motion to impeach the conservative president, who served less than half of his five-year term.

For this, the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee approved the plan on July 9 to hold two rounds of hearings, on Friday and on July 26. The ruling People Power Party lawmakers who comprise a minority of the committee walked out in protest in the process.

Kim and her mother Choi Eun-soon were among the figures to be summoned as witnesses on July 26, according to the Judiciary Committee.