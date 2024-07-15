Home

Everland presents perks on rainy days

By Lee Si-jin

Published : July 15, 2024 - 15:25

    • Link copied

Children play with water guns at Everland's Water Playground in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung C&T) Children play with water guns at Everland's Water Playground in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung C&T)

Everland, the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, offers its visitors an opportunity to enjoy the theme park regardless of unexpected downpours.

For those who visit the theme park when more than 20 mm of rain hits the region, Everland presents a free ticket to visit the theme park again, according to Samsung C&T, the theme park operator.

The tickets are distributed through Everland’s smartphone application, and visitors must sign up for the free Somsatang membership to receive the benefit.

Those who do not wish to receive free tickets can get membership points that can be used to purchase merchandise and food at Everland.

Visitors can also enjoy a unique program, “Rainy Day Photo Time,” where they can take photos with the parade actors.

When more than 20 mm of rain hits Everland, the photo sessions will take place at Alpine and Magic Time, the theme park's popular restaurants.

Meanwhile, visitors can enjoy popular covered attractions like Championship Rodeo and Rolling X-Train two consecutive times during heavy rainfall.

Another beloved attraction the Bumper Cars will be offered with a longer playtime.

"Lenny's Colorful Dream" (Samsung C&T)
"Lenny's Colorful Dream" performers pose for the photos at Everland's Grand Stage in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. (Samsung C&T)

While many indoor attractions can be enjoyed regardless of the weather, the Rose Garden's water festival is another fun option for exploring the area, having water gun fights and enjoying the water.

More information about the special programs during the summer monsoon season is available on Everland’s official website.

