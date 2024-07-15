Driver negligence caused deadly car crash, forensics conclude

Bouquets of white chrysanthemums, drinks and commemorative messages are laid near Exit No. 7 of City Hall Station in Seoul on July 7, six days after a deadly car crash that resulted in nine deaths. (Yonhap)

The National Forensic Service has concluded in its analysis of the tragic wrong-way accident near City Hall Station in Seoul that the cause of the accident was driver error, the head of Seoul police told reporters Monday.

The forensics report counters the claim by the 68-year-old driver, identified by his surname Cha, that the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration. He told investigators that the brakes were not working at the time of the accident. The car stopped after hitting pedestrians and cars, killing nine people with seven injured.

According to the forensics service's analysis of the Genesis sedan involved in the deadly accident and its event data recorder, the driver was pressing the accelerator pedal at over 90 percent of its capacity just before the accident. The vehicle's brake lights, which seemed to be illuminated, were actually reflections from nearby buildings or caused by a flickering effect.

“We received the analysis results from the NFS last Thursday, and we are now getting closer to uncovering the full truth. We expect to complete the investigation following further questioning of the suspect,” said Jo Ji-ho, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency

The accident occurred on July 1, when a sedan driven by a bus driver mistakenly traveled in the wrong direction, plowing into pedestrians near Exit No. 7 of City Hall Station in Jung-gu, central Seoul, and hitting two cars.

Police requested a thorough examination of the vehicle and its event data recorder from the NFS on July 2. Despite typically taking one to two months, the inquiry concluded in just nine days due to significant public interest and the severity of the incident.

Jo highlighted the necessity of verifying whether Cha's statements align with the NFS' findings. He noted that the investigation into the driver was still ongoing due to his injuries, including rib fractures.

Currently, Cha is undergoing treatment at Seoul National University Hospital, but he is expected to be transferred to another hospital soon given the duration of his hospital stay.

“There are many aspects to investigate, so we plan to conduct further investigations based on Cha's condition and progress after his transfer to another hospital,” Jo added.