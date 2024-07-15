[Photo News] US Ambassador at HD Hyundai shipyard

US Ambassador to South Korea Philip S. Goldberg (center left), HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun (center right) and other officials pose for a photo at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard on Monday in Ulsan. The ambassador inspected the shipyard to evaluate potential opportunities for the US Navy to outsource maintenance, repair and overhaul services. HD Hyundai said they discussed leveraging the company’s shipbuilding capabilities to support maritime collaboration between Korea and the US. (HD Hyundai)