[Photo News] Winner of Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre, a Scottish professional golfer, has won the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open that took place at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from Thursday to Sunday. MacIntyre was given the Electrified GV70, an all-electric sports utility vehicle along with the first prize money of $1.58 million. From left in this photo are Song Min-kyu, global head of Genesis, Robert MacIntyre and Chang Jae-hoon, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. (Hyundai Motor Group)