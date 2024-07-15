Natl. football coach Hong Myung-bo asks for fans' support, looks to build distinct culture

Hong Myung-bo, head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, before traveling to Europe to interview candidates for his assistant coaching positions. (Yonhap)

As he begins his second tour of duty as head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, Hong Myung-bo asked for support from disgruntled fans Monday.

Hong traveled to Europe on Monday to interview candidates for assistant coaching positions on his backroom staff. He's scheduled to make stops in Spain and Portugal in what could be a weeklong trip.

It will be his first official activity as the men's national team boss since the Korea Football Assciation announced Saturday its board of directors had approved Hong's appointment.

The move finalized what had been an unpopular choice from the start. The KFA has been criticized for disregarding the proper vetting process before hiring Hong, while Hong himself has been under fire for reneging on an earlier pledge with supporters of his former K League 1 club, Ulsan HD FC, that he would not take the national team job and leave the club midseason.

Asked for thoughts on negative public opinion, Hong said his focus remains on the task at hand.

"The most important thing on my mind is how I can put together a strong national team," Hong told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. "I absolutely understand concerns from a lot of people. I see this as the final challenge of my life, and I would love to receive support from people."

Hong first coached South Korea in 2013 and 2014, and resigned after the Taegeuk Warriors were knocked out in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. After accepting the job for the second time last week, Hong said the opportunity to redeem himself following the disappointing World Cup fueled his competitive fire.

Hong also said he respects different opinions coming in from all corners of the football community. Former players, ranging from ex-national team captain Park Ji-sung and 2002 World Cup hero Lee Young-pyo to popular striker Lee Dong-gook, have given their two cents on the state of the KFA and criticized its process of hiring Hong. One of Hong's former players, Park Joo-ho, faces a threat of legal action from the KFA after uploading a YouTube video taking shots at the KFA.

"I respect their opinions. I don't think it's such a bad thing that we're creating an environment where people can voice their opinions for Korean football," Hong said. "I am going to take what I can from them and apply them to the national team."

Hong said he doesn't think he can change every little thing about the national team, but he does want to establish a new culture.

"For me, it's really important to create a culture where any player can step in and feel comfortable," Hong said. "The biggest thing is to give our national team an identity. The door is open to any player. And once we have the culture set up and bring in players that we need, then I can give them whatever message I think is necessary."

As for adding foreign coaches to his staff, Hong said he wants to learn more about the philosophy and vision of his candidates, as well as their understanding of South Korean football.

"The key to modern football is delegation of responsibilities, and my job is to delegate work among my staff so that I can bring out the best in everyone," Hong said. "It's one thing to hire foreign coaches but quite another to use them effectively. I think we haven't always been successful in that regard in the past. I have to be the bridge between foreign coaches and Korean coaches, and make sure we can all work together toward building a strong team."

Hong said he has not yet settled on homegrown coaches for his staff, adding that the decision could wait after foreign coaches are hired first.

Hong denied a recent media report that the KFA is forcing him to hire foreign coaches, so that they can prevent him from calling up undeserving players simply based on his past history with them.

"I asked the KFA to let me hire foreign coaches," Hong said. "I said I wasn't going to accept the job unless my demands were met there." (Yonhap)