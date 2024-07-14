[Graphic News] Foreign tourists spend average of 6 days, W2.84m in Seoul

Foreign tourists in Seoul spend an average of 2.84 million won during a six-day stay, according to a recent survey conducted by the city government and the Seoul Tourism Organization. These figures show an increase of 958,000 won and nearly one additional day compared to 2019.

The survey attributes the rise in tourist spending and extended stays to a greater number of visitors from Europe and the Americas. In 2023, tourists from the Americas accounted for 12.4 percent of visitors, up from 7.7 percent in 2019. Similarly, European visitors increased to 8.3 percent from 6.3 percent over the same period. However, the proportion of Asian tourists dropped to 73.4 percent in 2023 from 81.9 percent in 2019.

Among the popular destinations in Seoul, Myeongdong topped the list, attracting 85.9 percent of the city’s foreign visitors. It was followed by the Hongik University area (52.8 percent), Gangnam Station (45.9 percent) and the Bukchon and Seochon areas (40.3 percent).