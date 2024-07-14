[Better Together] Orchestra made of the cello, by the cello and for the cello

Most Popular
-
1
Extortion of YouTuber Tzuyang highlights 'cyber wrecker' issues in S. Korea
-
2
Trump is fine, campaign says, after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally
-
3
S. Korea urges Japan to drop its repeated claims to Dokdo in defense white paper
-
4
Coupang denies speculations of buying Homeplus Express
-
5
Football federation finalizes hiring of Hong Myung-bo as men's head coach
-
6
Culture Ministry, KTO launches new food tourism promotion
-
7
BTS' Jin to carry Olympic torch near Louvre Museum on Sunday: reports
-
8
[Weekender] Niche cinemas: Small yet rich in content
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] Twice surpasses 500m views with debut music video
-
10
Hyundai Motor union secures wage deal without strike for 6th consecutive year
[Better Together] Orchestra made of the cello, by the cello and for the celloBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 14, 2024 - 18:04
As this Seoul orchestra gathered in the practice room for a rehearsal, something unusual about the instruments became apparent -- all but one of them was a cello.
The Dodo Cello Orchestra, composed of amateur players ranging from their 20s to their 60s, was founded in 2013 by professional cellist Park Song-yi, who wanted to create a bigger "playground" for her students.
“Playing the cello is not an easy choice to make. A cellist, for example, has certain limits when playing in an orchestra. Unlike other instruments responsible for the melodies, the cello is not really noticeable either. These reasons can be something that triggers amateur cellists to lose interest,” Park, who is also an art director in other local orchestras including Dodo Cello, told The Korea Herald in an interview held at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.
"Adjusting the original music for the all-cello band is not easy, but I hope the members truly take in the joy of playing the cello together," Park said.
Orchestra member Jang Hyo-jin, who joined the orchestra last year, said participating in the orchestra means more than just having a hobby. Jang, who has a teenage daughter, first began learning the instrument in May 2021, finally fulfilling a more than 25-year desire sparked by a concert she attended as a teenager.
“Dodo Cello Orchestra not only offered me a chance to immerse myself into the world of cello music, but also allowed me to feel a strong sense of teamwork,” the 43-year-old said, beaming.
"Being part of the orchestra is a truly unique experience for me. I hope to keep playing the cello even when I'm a gray-haired granny," Jang said.
The orchestra welcomes both music majors and non-professionals, whether they've discovered their passion for the cello early or later in life, but the two most important qualities to join are a love for music and a passion to become better, according to Dodo Cello Orchestra leader Kim Jae-uk, who is a founding member.
“Just like with many other instruments, you don't become an expert at playing the cello over one night. It is a tiring journey, but you have to enjoy that process and keep the cello like your best friend. This certainly is a hobby, but many of our members are putting their hearts into it because they love cello music,” Kim, a 58-year-old businessman, explained.
Although the practices vary by the concert schedule, Dodo Cello Orchestra holds a weekly practice at a studio in the Yeonam-dong neighborhood in Seoul. When the concert draws near, the members come together two or three times a week to thoroughly prepare.
On the evening of June 15, as they gathered for the last rehearsal for their concert two days later, the orchestra members shared their daily lives and the latest news, much like any other social club here.
However, the moment the piano began the interlude, the sixteen cellists tightened their grips on their bows, focused intently on their scores, and filled the studio with the rich, deep tones of Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D.
“Playing the instrument alone is a great way to spend a quality holiday. But, playing it with other musicians simply offers another level of experience. It may look like an adult version of a children’s talent show. We might have a long way to go, but I don’t think we gathered together simply to play around,” Kim told The Korea Herald, sharing his sincere attitude toward music and the Dodo Cello Orchestra.
Koreans find friends and build connections beyond their existing social networks by meeting people who share common interests in clubs, called "donghohoe" in Korean. The Korea Herald introduces some unique clubs in this series, giving a peak at social life in Korea. -- Ed.
More from Headlines
-
Trump shot in ear at campaign rally
-
What does NATO pressure on China mean for Korea?
-
Yoon promises incentives for companies hiring NK defectors