[Better Together] Orchestra made of the cello, by the cello and for the cello

Dodo Cello Orchestra performs during a concert on June 17 at Youngsan Art Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. (Courtesy of Kim Jae-uk) Dodo Cello Orchestra performs during a concert on June 17 at Youngsan Art Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. (Courtesy of Kim Jae-uk)

Dodo Cello Orchestra leader Kim Jae-uk looks at a musical score during a regular practice session of the orchestra at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Dodo Cello Orchestra leader Kim Jae-uk looks at a musical score during a regular practice session of the orchestra at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

As this Seoul orchestra gathered in the practice room for a rehearsal, something unusual about the instruments became apparent -- all but one of them was a cello. The Dodo Cello Orchestra, composed of amateur players ranging from their 20s to their 60s, was founded in 2013 by professional cellist Park Song-yi, who wanted to create a bigger "playground" for her students. “Playing the cello is not an easy choice to make. A cellist, for example, has certain limits when playing in an orchestra. Unlike other instruments responsible for the melodies, the cello is not really noticeable either. These reasons can be something that triggers amateur cellists to lose interest,” Park, who is also an art director in other local orchestras including Dodo Cello, told The Korea Herald in an interview held at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. "Adjusting the original music for the all-cello band is not easy, but I hope the members truly take in the joy of playing the cello together," Park said.

Cellist Jang Hyo-jin, a member of Dodo Cello Orchestra, shares her experience with The Korea Herald at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on June 15. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald). Cellist Jang Hyo-jin, a member of Dodo Cello Orchestra, shares her experience with The Korea Herald at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on June 15. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald).

Orchestra member Jang Hyo-jin, who joined the orchestra last year, said participating in the orchestra means more than just having a hobby. Jang, who has a teenage daughter, first began learning the instrument in May 2021, finally fulfilling a more than 25-year desire sparked by a concert she attended as a teenager. “Dodo Cello Orchestra not only offered me a chance to immerse myself into the world of cello music, but also allowed me to feel a strong sense of teamwork,” the 43-year-old said, beaming. "Being part of the orchestra is a truly unique experience for me. I hope to keep playing the cello even when I'm a gray-haired granny," Jang said.

Cellist Jang Hyo-jin (right) plays Johann Pachelbel’s “Cannon in D" with other orchestra members at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Cellist Jang Hyo-jin (right) plays Johann Pachelbel’s “Cannon in D" with other orchestra members at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The orchestra welcomes both music majors and non-professionals, whether they've discovered their passion for the cello early or later in life, but the two most important qualities to join are a love for music and a passion to become better, according to Dodo Cello Orchestra leader Kim Jae-uk, who is a founding member. “Just like with many other instruments, you don't become an expert at playing the cello over one night. It is a tiring journey, but you have to enjoy that process and keep the cello like your best friend. This certainly is a hobby, but many of our members are putting their hearts into it because they love cello music,” Kim, a 58-year-old businessman, explained.

Dodo Cello Orchestra leader Kim Jae-uk speaks with The Korea Herald at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on June 15. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald). Dodo Cello Orchestra leader Kim Jae-uk speaks with The Korea Herald at Seoul Community Cultural Center Seogyo in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on June 15. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald).