Korean media art to be featured in Paris during summer Olympics

“Wrap Around the World" by Paik Nam-june (Courtesy of Electronic Arts Intermix, New York)

Korean media art will be presented in Paris in July to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics featuring video art founder Paik Nam-june and leading Korean contemporary media artists.

The exhibition “Decoding Korea, La Coree Decodee” will be held from July 26 to Aug. 25 at the Grand Palais Immersif, an art center dedicated to digital art in Paris, hosted by the South Korean Culture Ministry and organized by the Korea Arts Management Service.

A total of 18 media artworks by 11 artists will be shown at the art center. Among the works is “Double Poser” by Kim Hee-cheon, which raises philosophical questions about our understanding of time, according to the art center. Kim is the winner of the 20th Hermes Foundation Missulsang in 2023.