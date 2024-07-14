Korea Travel Card collaborates with Reserve with Google for medical tourism

Overseas tourists, who acquire Korea Travel Card, will be able to easily spot and make reservations at Korean hospitals via Reserve with Google starting from July.

Korea Travel Card is a transport and payment card for foreign visitors accepted at almost 5 million locations nationwide.

According to Redtable, the provider of this inbound traveler-friendly card, international patients can review Korean hospital ratings, photos, videos and look up and other detailed profiles of the medical facilities on Google before making an appointment.

International patients can access Korea Travel Card to take an initial consultation via AI chatbots. They will be able to consult with professional advisors when necessary as well.

The reservation details are then sent to the registered hospitals.

After confirming the online reservation and receiving medical treatment, the payments will be made via Korea Travel Card.

“In 2023, 606,000 medical tourists visited Korea. These visitors need reliable information and Google provides hospital details in multiple languages. Registration with Google hospital reservations can increase international patient reviews, improve hospital rating and enhance visibility on search lists, attracting more patient interest and bookings,” said Redtable CEO Do Hae-yong in the company’s latest press release.

The service is currently accepting registrations before the official service launch at the end of July.