'Exhuma' to open in Japanese theaters

South Korean occult flick "Exhuma," which set a record as this year's first film to hit 10 million admissions, will be released in Japanese theaters this October.

According to Kadokawa, the Japanese distributor of "Exhuma," the film will hit local theaters across Japan on Oct. 18.

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, known for his success with occult films such as "The Priests" (2015) and "Svaha: The Sixth Finger" (2019), and featuring veteran actors Choi Min-sik and Kim Go-eun in leading roles, "Exhuma" garnered widespread acclaim. The film's exploration of Korean shamanism, along with veteran actors' accomplished performances, resonated strongly with Korean audiences, appealing to a broad spectrum of moviegoers.

Riding high on its popularity, as of Sunday, "Exhuma" stands as the most-watched film in 2024, with 11.9 million tickets sold over its run.

The film swept awards at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, with Jang winning the director award and Kim winning the award for best actress in the film category with the film. Lee Do-hyun, who played a supporting role, was also honored with the Best Male Rookie award.

Meanwhile, eyes are on how "Exhuma" will be received by the Japanese audience, as "Exhuma" explores the history of Korean imperialism under Japanese rule, as well as the practices of Japanese "onmyoji," the traditional practitioners of esoteric cosmology.