"Inside Out 2" becomes most-watched Pixar film in Korea

"Inside Out 2" becomes most-watched Pixar film in KoreaBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : July 14, 2024 - 14:06
"Inside Out 2" is the most-viewed Pixar film to open in Korean theaters.
According to the Korean Film Council, as of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the total number of admissions sold for "Inside Out 2" logged 7.45 million.
This surpasses the 7.24 million tickets sold for the US animation studio's "Elemental" (2023), which previously held the record as the most-watched Pixar movie in Korean theaters.
"Inside Out 2" is currently the third most-watched film in Korea released in theaters this year, based on admissions.
So far, the most-watched film in Korea this year is the horror occult movie "Exhuma" with 11.9 million admissions, followed by crime flick "The Roundup: Punishment," with 11.5 million admissions.
As of Sunday, "Inside Out 2" is also the third most-watched animated film ever released in Korea.
The top spot belongs to Walt Disney Studio's "Frozen 2" (2019), which sold 13.7 million admissions, followed by "Frozen" (2014), which sold 10.3 million admissions over its run.
"Inside Out 2" is enjoying significant popularity overseas, as well, becoming Pixar's highest-grossing film to date.
According to Box Office Mojo, a US-based website that monitors box-office earnings, "Inside Out 2" has pulled in $1.29 billion in global revenue, as of Sunday.
The studio's previous record was held by "Incredibles 2," which earned $1.24 billion worldwide.
"Inside Out 2," which explores the lives of anthropomorphized emotions residing within a 13-year-old girl's mind during the challenges of puberty, has received widespread acclaim for its imaginative portrayal of the teenage psyche. It has also been noted for resonating deeply with audiences of all ages.
"The animation has a broad appeal, featuring humor that children enjoy and reflecting what teenagers think. One comment mentioned that adults feel nostalgic and embarrassed because it reminds them of their own teenage years. We put in a lot of effort into connecting with the audience, and it seems we've succeeded in doing so," said Kim Hye-sook, a senior animator at Pixar Animation Studios involved in animating the core emotions of the film's main character, during an online interview held with reporters on June 24.
