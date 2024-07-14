"Inside Out 2" becomes most-watched Pixar film in Korea

"Inside Out 2" is the most-viewed Pixar film to open in Korean theaters.

According to the Korean Film Council, as of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the total number of admissions sold for "Inside Out 2" logged 7.45 million.

This surpasses the 7.24 million tickets sold for the US animation studio's "Elemental" (2023), which previously held the record as the most-watched Pixar movie in Korean theaters.

"Inside Out 2" is currently the third most-watched film in Korea released in theaters this year, based on admissions.

So far, the most-watched film in Korea this year is the horror occult movie "Exhuma" with 11.9 million admissions, followed by crime flick "The Roundup: Punishment," with 11.5 million admissions.

As of Sunday, "Inside Out 2" is also the third most-watched animated film ever released in Korea.

The top spot belongs to Walt Disney Studio's "Frozen 2" (2019), which sold 13.7 million admissions, followed by "Frozen" (2014), which sold 10.3 million admissions over its run.