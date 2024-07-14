Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd

Most Popular
Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowdBy AP
Published : July 14, 2024 - 07:38
BUTLER, Pennsylvania (AP) — Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.
Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.
His motorcade has since left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.
Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage in what local officers described as a crime scene.
The US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.
Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden simply responded, “No,” when asked if he’d been briefed about the incident.
House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, that he was praying for Trump.
