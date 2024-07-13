Soprano Sumi Jo's singing competition debuts in France

Sumi Jo (third from left) and three winners of the inaugural Sumi Jo Vocal Competition pose for photos at the Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France on Friday. (Yonhap)

Renowned soprano Sumi Jo has successfully launched her first international vocal competition in France, drawing hundreds of aspiring singers from across the globe.

The inaugural Sumi Jo Vocal Competition took place over seven days, beginning last Sunday at the historic Chateau de la Ferte-Imbault in France's Loire Valley.

"I pinched myself to see if this competition, which I'd been dreaming of and preparing for, was really happening," the soprano said Friday. "It's such a historic moment for me."

The competition aims to support young vocalists, particularly those from Asia and South America, who "need a little more support to stand on the main stage in Europe," she said.

Drawing from her extensive experience as both a competitor and judge, Jo designed the event to be her vision of an ideal competition.

The inaugural event attracted 500 vocalists from 47 nations, with 24 candidates advancing to the main competition. On Saturday, Chinese baritone Zihao Li was announced as the overall winner, followed by Romanian tenor George Ionut Virban and Korean tenor Lee Kiup.

She said she was surprised by the participants' enthusiasm and high level of skill. To foster cultural exchanges alongside competition, the finalists were invited to stay at the estate, building friendships and sharing experiences.

The competition offers substantial prizes: 50,000 euros ($54,608) for first place, 20,000 euros for second and 10,000 euros for third. The winners will also receive ongoing support from Jo, including help with casting, album production and invitations to perform as special guests in her concerts.

"I am looking for someone with a clear vision of why they do music," she said, adding the competition evaluates candidates' ability to connect with audiences and deliver their message effectively on stage.

The next competition is scheduled for 2026, coinciding with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Korea. (Yonhap)