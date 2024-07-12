[Weekender] Niche cinemas: Small yet rich in content

More tellingly, the motto of Movie Land, a small film theater situated in Seoul's trendy Seongsu-dong, encapsulates the spirit of these loyal patrons: "A place visited by 10 people 100 times rather than by 1,000 people one time."

However, beyond the sheer size of the screen, these venues' offerings of films from all eras, along with other cinema-related experiences, consistently beckon cinephiles back.

For casual viewers who prefer monthly subscriptions to streaming services and occasional blockbuster splurges, the appeal of these smaller-scale theaters may not be as compelling.

Amid the battle between streaming services and megaplexes for film dominance, a passionate few long for a cinematic experience only niche theaters can provide: curated gems on the big screen.

Cinema curation

The recent local viewership of the 2023 Cannes Grand Prix winner, “The Zone of Interest," which had sold over 160,000 tickets as of July 1, is a testament to local moviegoers' enhanced appreciation of art-house films these days.

According to an industry insider, before the COVID-19 pandemic, art-house films selling around 30,000 tickets total were typically considered hits here.

The trend also made the presence of humble-scale theaters feel stronger, particularly in Seoul. They stand as curated repositories where cinephiles can catch up on an array of acclaimed works from the history of film.

They can be a godsend for latecomers to Hong Kong cinema like Cheong Won-sik, 27, a Seoul resident who recently watched Wong Kar-wai’s 1994 film "Chungking Express" at Emu Cinema in Jongro-gu. "I've longed to experience his films in a proper cinematic setting rather than on a 15-inch laptop in my room."

In a similar vein, film student Kang Min-jeong, 22, based in Seoul, pointed out that the greatest merit of these curated cinemas lies in their "showcasing of a particular filmmaker's oeuvre."

Notwithstanding their limited number of screens -- usually one or two -- these cinemas are dedicated to ensuring that each film, renowned and influential in cinema history, gets its time to shine.

Kim Seong-uk, program director at Seoul Art Cinema in Gwanghwamun, explained his criteria for film selection during an interview with The Korea Herald.

"We prioritize passing on what are called ‘heritage films’ to new generations,” he said. “Although these heritage values are fluid and change with trends, we aim to showcase classic films and forgotten works from great masters."

As of July, Seoul Art Cinema has curated art films under different themes, such as "Japanese Films Today," including those by director Haruka Komori and a special screening of Korean director Yoo Heong-jun’s "Regardless of Us" (2023).

In a different approach, Seongsu-dong's Movie Land adopts a maverick stance toward film selection. According to Soho, the theater director, they enlist curators -- such as comedians, actors and commercial directors -- they find "intriguing." Their film selections then act as a lens through which to gain a deeper understanding of the individual guest curators.

In June, for example, graphic design duo Shin Shin curated a five-film collection titled "The Aesthetics of Madness."

“Movie Land's audience isn't just fans of the theater or cinema in general, but also those intrigued by the unique perspectives of their curators,” she said. She added that their interview content with curators on YouTube also helps boost ticket sales at on-site screenings, which achieve over 90 percent capacity on average.