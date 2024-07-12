Most Popular
-
1
South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
-
2
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive, integrated response to NK nuclear attacks
-
3
YouTuber vows zero tolerance for threat against his daughter
-
4
N. Korea expands inter-Korean railway demolition to Gyeongui line: Seoul
-
5
1 in 5 S. Koreans aged 65 or above: ministry
-
6
Minimun wage for 2025 exceeds 10,000 won threshold for first time
-
7
Citizens save woman pinned under a bus
-
8
Busan floats ban on Japan’s colonial-era symbols
-
9
60% of N. Korean defectors advocate for changing official term: survey
-
10
BBC to unveil entertainment series encapsulating launch of British K-pop boy group this summer
[Weekender] Niche cinemas: Small yet rich in content
Seoul's movie lovers appreciate the merits of small theaters with curated selections, post-screening events and thoughtfully designed spacesBy No Kyung-min
Published : July 13, 2024 - 16:01
Amid the battle between streaming services and megaplexes for film dominance, a passionate few long for a cinematic experience only niche theaters can provide: curated gems on the big screen.
For casual viewers who prefer monthly subscriptions to streaming services and occasional blockbuster splurges, the appeal of these smaller-scale theaters may not be as compelling.
However, beyond the sheer size of the screen, these venues' offerings of films from all eras, along with other cinema-related experiences, consistently beckon cinephiles back.
More tellingly, the motto of Movie Land, a small film theater situated in Seoul's trendy Seongsu-dong, encapsulates the spirit of these loyal patrons: "A place visited by 10 people 100 times rather than by 1,000 people one time."
Cinema curation
The recent local viewership of the 2023 Cannes Grand Prix winner, “The Zone of Interest," which had sold over 160,000 tickets as of July 1, is a testament to local moviegoers' enhanced appreciation of art-house films these days.
According to an industry insider, before the COVID-19 pandemic, art-house films selling around 30,000 tickets total were typically considered hits here.
The trend also made the presence of humble-scale theaters feel stronger, particularly in Seoul. They stand as curated repositories where cinephiles can catch up on an array of acclaimed works from the history of film.
They can be a godsend for latecomers to Hong Kong cinema like Cheong Won-sik, 27, a Seoul resident who recently watched Wong Kar-wai’s 1994 film "Chungking Express" at Emu Cinema in Jongro-gu. "I've longed to experience his films in a proper cinematic setting rather than on a 15-inch laptop in my room."
In a similar vein, film student Kang Min-jeong, 22, based in Seoul, pointed out that the greatest merit of these curated cinemas lies in their "showcasing of a particular filmmaker's oeuvre."
Notwithstanding their limited number of screens -- usually one or two -- these cinemas are dedicated to ensuring that each film, renowned and influential in cinema history, gets its time to shine.
Kim Seong-uk, program director at Seoul Art Cinema in Gwanghwamun, explained his criteria for film selection during an interview with The Korea Herald.
"We prioritize passing on what are called ‘heritage films’ to new generations,” he said. “Although these heritage values are fluid and change with trends, we aim to showcase classic films and forgotten works from great masters."
As of July, Seoul Art Cinema has curated art films under different themes, such as "Japanese Films Today," including those by director Haruka Komori and a special screening of Korean director Yoo Heong-jun’s "Regardless of Us" (2023).
In a different approach, Seongsu-dong's Movie Land adopts a maverick stance toward film selection. According to Soho, the theater director, they enlist curators -- such as comedians, actors and commercial directors -- they find "intriguing." Their film selections then act as a lens through which to gain a deeper understanding of the individual guest curators.
In June, for example, graphic design duo Shin Shin curated a five-film collection titled "The Aesthetics of Madness."
“Movie Land's audience isn't just fans of the theater or cinema in general, but also those intrigued by the unique perspectives of their curators,” she said. She added that their interview content with curators on YouTube also helps boost ticket sales at on-site screenings, which achieve over 90 percent capacity on average.
Beyond the silver screen
Screening solely art and indie films may no longer be a guaranteed survival strategy, as big cinema chains like Megabox, CGV and Lotte Cinema enter the niche market with specialized screens.
Cinema-adjacent experiences, offered in addition to the main screenings in some small theaters, provide visitors with a richer connection to the art form.
Educational content is one example. Seoul Art Cinema offers a 6-week film editing lecture series from June to July to meet the demand for a greater understanding of film, Kim explained. “In this era of diverse narratives, such lectures by film experts help movie lovers gain more insight into the films,” he added.
According to Kang, one crucial aspect pertains to the social experience within the film theater. "Moviegoing encompasses post-screening events at small theaters," Kang enthused, "which ultimately transform these venues into cultural hubs."
She said her attendance at a rooftop screening hosted by Emu Cinema, for instance, remained a cherished memory. "The venue even has a cafe, perfect for post-film discussions with fellow cinephiles," she said.
Indeed, many theaters capitalize on the desire for in-depth movie discussions.
Recently, the post-screening critics' talk at Cinecube Gwanghwamun, held on June 6, sold out within minutes. The session featuring critic Lee Dong-jin and writer Kim Jung-hyuk analyzed Wim Wenders' "Perfect Days" (2023).
Moreover, thoughtful spatial design can shape film-viewing experiences.
Movie Land stands out with its vintage American-themed architecture, interior design and custom goods. While prioritizing a welcoming atmosphere for visitors, the director acknowledged “how spatial design enhances the cinematic ambiance.”
Kwon Min-jae, a visitor in his 30s to Movie Land, found "the venue's custom-designed movie tickets and posters, along with the specially crafted environment," particularly captivating beyond the film itself.
Despite the burgeoning love for small theaters, however, Kim pointed out that their numbers, around 30 in operation nationwide, still lag compared to nations like Japan, which boasts "more than 130 mini theaters," and France, with "over 1,000."
"While filmmaking is an industry concern, fostering cinema attendance is a cultural endeavor," he said, advocating for increased government support such as reducing ticket prices and hosting cinema events like premieres or educational programs to cultivate interest in cinema.
Taking a broader perspective, Soho believes that small theaters like her own can highlight the potential of movies as an art form, rich in diverse and thought-provoking content. Therefore, in an era characterized by ever-evolving content consumption, she advocates for films that "people love," regardless of genre, to take precedence.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive response to NK
-
S. Korea urges Japan to drop its repeated claims to Dokdo in defense white paper
-
Ruling party warns leadership contenders to halt mudslinging