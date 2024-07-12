GS E&C sets new vision centering on innovation, trust building

GS Engineering & Construction unveiled Friday a new vision and six core values to foster ongoing growth and enhance employee integration.

GS E&C CEO Huh Yoon-hong announced the company's new slogan: "Perfecting a safer today, forging a brighter tomorrow: with transparent trust and relentless innovation, we create a better future for all," to the builder's employees via an intranet video.

The company aims to transcend traditional construction, aspiring to become an organization that contributes positively to the world.

Along with the new vision, GS E&C introduced six core values to shape employee mindsets and organizational culture. These include customer-centricity and trust as primary objectives, alongside autonomy and responsibility, ethical management, future orientation and expertise as foundational principles.

This reflects the company's aim to improve customer satisfaction and build stakeholder trust for sustainable business success.

The company also emphasized that the new vision and core values were developed collaboratively with external experts, fully integrating feedback from employees.

GS E&C plans to strengthen its business portfolio and enhance its risk management framework in line with the new vision. The company aims to foster continuous organizational change by prioritizing internal stability over external growth and enhancing operational efficiency through digital-based infrastructure.

Through these changes, the company seeks to nurture creativity, foster collaboration and increase organizational flexibility, ultimately becoming a safer and more responsible entity.

"Our new vision will help clarify our company's ultimate mission and position us as a more trusted and valued partner by all stakeholders," said Huh.