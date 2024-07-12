[Photo News] Kia electrifies Paju with Wible Biz

Starting Monday, Kia will operate its electric vehicle-sharing service, "Wible Biz," in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The eco-friendly subscription service enables companies or organizations to rent an electric vehicle during designated business hours on weekdays, while individuals can drive them to commute to work or during weekends.

With the service launch, Paju City government officials will use 10 Kia Niro EV vehicles. Other city governments currently subscribed to the service include Gwangmyeong and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province.

Users can conveniently book and manage vehicles through the mobile application, with convenient keyless access and comprehensive vehicle management. Kia anticipates this service to activate electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions and optimize parking space in the area. (Kia)