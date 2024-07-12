Summertime hot spot? Changdeokgung’s medical quarter to open with drinks

Most Popular
Summertime hot spot? Changdeokgung’s medical quarter to open with drinksBy Choi Si-young
Published : July 12, 2024 - 16:46
The former medical quarter of Changdoekgung will be open to the public from July 17 to August 18, offering traditional summertime drinks in what the Korea Heritage Service believes could boost tours to one of the four main Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces in Seoul.
At the quarter called “yakbang,” or pharmacy in Korean, visitors will be given small cups of two drinks “jehotang,” made with Korean medicinal herbs, and the “omija” tea prepared with magnolia berries. A hundred cups, mostly omija, are available Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first 50 visitors who make it to the quarter on Friday and Saturday can make themselves a bag of medicinal herbs, a Joseon-era practice believed to be therapeutic. The palace admission, priced at 3,000 won with discounts for some, is required to participate in the program.
Check out the latest at royal.khs.go.kr/cdg.
