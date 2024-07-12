Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
  2. 2

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
  3. 3

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
  4. 4

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
  5. 5

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
  1. 6

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
  2. 7

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source
  4. 9

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming
  5. 10

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand
피터빈트

Summertime hot spot? Changdeokgung’s medical quarter to open with drinks

By Choi Si-young

Published : July 12, 2024 - 16:46

    • Link copied

The former medical quarter of Changdoekgung (KHS) The former medical quarter of Changdoekgung (KHS)

The former medical quarter of Changdoekgung will be open to the public from July 17 to August 18, offering traditional summertime drinks in what the Korea Heritage Service believes could boost tours to one of the four main Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces in Seoul.

At the quarter called “yakbang,” or pharmacy in Korean, visitors will be given small cups of two drinks “jehotang,” made with Korean medicinal herbs, and the “omija” tea prepared with magnolia berries. A hundred cups, mostly omija, are available Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The first 50 visitors who make it to the quarter on Friday and Saturday can make themselves a bag of medicinal herbs, a Joseon-era practice believed to be therapeutic. The palace admission, priced at 3,000 won with discounts for some, is required to participate in the program.

Check out the latest at royal.khs.go.kr/cdg.

More from Headlines