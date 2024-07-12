Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
  2. 2

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
  3. 3

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
  4. 4

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
  5. 5

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
  1. 6

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
  2. 7

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source
  4. 9

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming
  5. 10

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand
피터빈트

Doosan Group realigns business structure to maximize synergy

Doosan Bobcat to be entirely owned by Doosan Robotics, delisted eventually

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : July 12, 2024 - 16:29

    • Link copied

Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won (third from right) looks around Doosan’s exhibition at CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January. (Doosan Group) Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won (third from right) looks around Doosan’s exhibition at CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January. (Doosan Group)

South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group has decided to shake up its business structure to focus on clean energy and smart machine sectors to maximize synergy between it’s affiliates.

According to Doosan’s regulatory filing Thursday, Doosan Bobcat, a compact equipment and industrial vehicle builder, will undergo a spin-off merger process to become a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Doosan Robotics.

Doosan Enerbility, which currently owns a 46 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat, will split into two companies: one that handles its ongoing businesses in energy sectors, namely nuclear power plants and small modular reactors, and an investment firm that will take control of the 46 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat. The investment firm will transfer the Bobcat stake to Doosan Robotics.

Doosan Robotics looks to complete the merger by buying the remaining 54 percent stake from the market through a tender offer. Doosan eventually plans to delist Bobcat from Korea’s main bourse Kospi after the robotics firm takes the 100 percent stake in the machinery builder.

Once the spin-off merger is completed, the stake of Doosan Corp., the group’s holding company, in the robotics firm will be diluted to 42 percent from the current stake of 68 percent.

Doosan Group's affiliates restructuring plan (Doosan Group) Doosan Group's affiliates restructuring plan (Doosan Group)

With the business reorganization, Doosan said it would seek to expand the robotics firm’s presence in North America and Europe by using Bobcat’s strong footholds in customer touchpoint, channel management and financing in the advanced markets. It added that Doosan Robotics could also leverage Bobcat’s production facilities as test beds to develop autonomous solutions while increasing captive sales to Bobcat.

“We expect to remove overlapping investments and create synergy by jointly carrying out (research and development) tasks that the two companies have been carrying out individually, such as developing motion control technology using artificial intelligence, strengthening vision recognition technology and developing high-performance autonomous driving technology,” said a Doosan official.

Through the affiliates reshuffle, Doosan underscored the three pillars for the group’s future growth: "Clean Energy," "Smart Machines" and "Advanced Materials." While Doosan Robotics and Bobcat are charged with the smart machine business, Doosan Enerbility and its subsidiary Doosan Fuel Cell will lead the group’s clean energy sector.

The conglomerate said that Doosan Enerbility, which has acted as the group’s intermediate holdings company, will be able to focus more on its businesses through the reshuffle. It also pointed out that Doosan Enerbility’s financial structure will be improved as the business shakeup will reduce borrowings by about 1.2 trillion won ($870 million).

Doosan Tesna, Korea’s leading semiconductor wafer testing company, will continue at the helm of the advanced materials business.

“The restructuring is expected to create an efficient business environment, create synergy for each business sector and serve as a stepping stone to explore and expand new business opportunities,” said the Doosan official.

More from Headlines