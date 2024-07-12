Doosan Group realigns business structure to maximize synergy

Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won (third from right) looks around Doosan’s exhibition at CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January. (Doosan Group)

South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group has decided to shake up its business structure to focus on clean energy and smart machine sectors to maximize synergy between it’s affiliates.

According to Doosan’s regulatory filing Thursday, Doosan Bobcat, a compact equipment and industrial vehicle builder, will undergo a spin-off merger process to become a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Doosan Robotics.

Doosan Enerbility, which currently owns a 46 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat, will split into two companies: one that handles its ongoing businesses in energy sectors, namely nuclear power plants and small modular reactors, and an investment firm that will take control of the 46 percent stake in Doosan Bobcat. The investment firm will transfer the Bobcat stake to Doosan Robotics.

Doosan Robotics looks to complete the merger by buying the remaining 54 percent stake from the market through a tender offer. Doosan eventually plans to delist Bobcat from Korea’s main bourse Kospi after the robotics firm takes the 100 percent stake in the machinery builder.

Once the spin-off merger is completed, the stake of Doosan Corp., the group’s holding company, in the robotics firm will be diluted to 42 percent from the current stake of 68 percent.