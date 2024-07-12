Daewoo E&C launches multilingual safety videos for foreign workers

Most Popular
-
1
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
-
2
K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
-
3
NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
-
4
South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
-
5
BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
-
6
Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
-
7
Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges
-
8
[Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source
-
9
DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming
-
10
[Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand
Daewoo E&C launches multilingual safety videos for foreign workersBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : July 12, 2024 - 16:13
Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Friday that it released a set of multi-language videos to provide safety and health guidelines to foreign workers at its construction sites.
The videos were created in the languages of the top 10 countries from which foreign workers are recruited, including China, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Mongolia, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia, as well as in English.
The company expects these multilingual resources will enhance site efficiency and help foreign workers better understand safety and health protocols.
"As a partner collaborating with various countries worldwide, Daewoo E&C will continue to promote safer construction sites alongside global construction workers, both domestically and internationally," said a company official.
The proportion of foreign workers at domestic construction sites has been steadily rising.
According to the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, foreign workers constitute 16.2 percent of the construction workforce as of the first quarter of this year, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier. The number of foreign workers also increased by 25 percent on-year to 118,735 in March.
Daewoo E&C previously conducted training in English using translation programs and interpreters. However, delivering detailed training in other languages such as Vietnamese, Kazakh and Uzbek posed challenges.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US sign guidelines for decisive response to NK
-
Samsung invests in US-based biotech Element Biosciences
-
Ruling party warns leadership contenders to halt mudslinging