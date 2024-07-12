Daewoo E&C launches multilingual safety videos for foreign workers

Foreign workers of Daewoo E&C attend a safety and health education session at the company's construction site in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Friday that it released a set of multi-language videos to provide safety and health guidelines to foreign workers at its construction sites.

The videos were created in the languages of the top 10 countries from which foreign workers are recruited, including China, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Mongolia, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia, as well as in English.

The company expects these multilingual resources will enhance site efficiency and help foreign workers better understand safety and health protocols.

"As a partner collaborating with various countries worldwide, Daewoo E&C will continue to promote safer construction sites alongside global construction workers, both domestically and internationally," said a company official.

The proportion of foreign workers at domestic construction sites has been steadily rising.

According to the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, foreign workers constitute 16.2 percent of the construction workforce as of the first quarter of this year, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier. The number of foreign workers also increased by 25 percent on-year to 118,735 in March.

Daewoo E&C previously conducted training in English using translation programs and interpreters. However, delivering detailed training in other languages such as Vietnamese, Kazakh and Uzbek posed challenges.