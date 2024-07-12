Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
  2. 2

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
  3. 3

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
  4. 4

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD

    South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
  5. 5

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut

    BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
  1. 6

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
  2. 7

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges

    Soccer player Hwang Ui-jo indicted on 'molka' charges
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source

    [Exclusive] CJ ENM's 'KCON Saudi Arabia' canceled this year: source
  4. 9

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming

    DJI Agriculture Annual Report Finds the Global Agricultural Drone Industry is Booming
  5. 10

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand

    [Gadget Review] Galaxy Z Flip6, Fold6 bring AI tech to palm of your hand
지나쌤

Daewoo E&C launches multilingual safety videos for foreign workers

By Kim Jun-hong

Published : July 12, 2024 - 16:13

    • Link copied

Foreign workers of Daewoo E&C attend a safety and health education session at the company's construction site in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Daewoo E&C) Foreign workers of Daewoo E&C attend a safety and health education session at the company's construction site in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Friday that it released a set of multi-language videos to provide safety and health guidelines to foreign workers at its construction sites.

The videos were created in the languages of the top 10 countries from which foreign workers are recruited, including China, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Mongolia, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia, as well as in English.

The company expects these multilingual resources will enhance site efficiency and help foreign workers better understand safety and health protocols.

"As a partner collaborating with various countries worldwide, Daewoo E&C will continue to promote safer construction sites alongside global construction workers, both domestically and internationally," said a company official.

The proportion of foreign workers at domestic construction sites has been steadily rising.

According to the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, foreign workers constitute 16.2 percent of the construction workforce as of the first quarter of this year, up 15.4 percent from a year earlier. The number of foreign workers also increased by 25 percent on-year to 118,735 in March.

Daewoo E&C previously conducted training in English using translation programs and interpreters. However, delivering detailed training in other languages such as Vietnamese, Kazakh and Uzbek posed challenges.

More from Headlines