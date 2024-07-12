Busan floats ban on Japan’s colonial-era symbols

Japan’s Rising Sun flag, seen by many as an offensive symbol of Japan’s colonial rule in the 20th century, could soon face a permanent ban in Busan public spaces, alongside other symbols alluding to Japanese militarism.

A council member from Korea’s second-largest city floated an ordinance that empowers the Busan mayor to remove from public view emblems associated with Japanese wartime aggression -- a period that includes Tokyo’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

A committee set up by the city would determine what constitutes such symbols, according to Council member Song Sang-jo on Friday. “The plan is to make people more vigilant against such objects and create an environment free of them,” he said.

A month ago, an apartment resident in Busan faced public backlash over his decision to hang the Rising Sun flag on Memorial Day. He apologized for the "foolish behavior," which he said was meant to attract attention to a feud between him and district officials over construction work the man alleged involved government corruption.