Citizens save woman pinned under a bus

An elderly woman pinned underneath a bus was saved Thursday by a group of citizens nearby who lifted the bus to get her out.

According to Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul, the woman in her 70s had been getting off a bus at a stop near Hongje Station around 6:25 p.m., when she slipped and fell. The driver did not see her fall, and when the bus moved forward her arm was pinned down by one of the wheels.

The people at the bus stop came to her rescue by collectively lifting the bus to free her.

The woman was taken to the National Medical Center for emergency treatment and was not critically injured.

The driver told investigators he stopped the bus after hearing a bumping sound. Police plan to analyze the black box footage and continue investigating the incident.