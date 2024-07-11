[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Employees who ------- to attend the event for part of the day only should inform their supervisor and explain why.

(A) planning

(B) plan

(C) plans

(D) to plan

해석

그날 하루 중 일부만 행사에 참가할 계획인 직원들은 그들의 관리자에게 알리고 이유를 설명해야 한다.

해설

동사 자리 채우기 문제

관계절(who ~ the day only)에 동사가 없으므로 동사인 (B)와 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. 선행사(Employees)가 복수 명사이므로 복수 동사인 (B) plan이 정답이다. 준동사 (A)와 (D)는 동사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

employee 직원 plan 계획하다 inform 알리다 supervisor 관리자

2. Very few individuals signed up for the computer course ------- the training center offered to seniors for free.

(A) who

(B) that

(C) whose

(D) whom

해석

그 교육 센터가 노인들에게 무료로 제공한 컴퓨터 과정에 매우 소수의 인원이 등록했다.

해설

관계대명사 채우기 문제

빈칸은 명사(the computer course)를 꾸며주는 관계절을 이끄는 자리이다. 관계절 내의 동사 offer(offered)는 타동사로 목적어를 필요로 하는데, 관계절 내에 목적어가 없으므로 목적격 관계대명사인 (A), (B), (D)가 정답의 후보이다. 이 관계절 내에서 목적어 역할을 하는 관계대명사가 지칭하는 것(the computer course)이 사물이므로 사물과 사람에 관계없이 쓰일 수 있는 목적격 관계대명사 (B) that이 정답이다. (A)와 (D)는 선행사가 사람일 때 사용되므로 오답이다. 소유격 관계대명사 (C) whose는 목적어 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

sign up 등록하다 training center 교육 센터

3. This year, the keynote speaker at the national ------- will be Professor Barbara Ross.

(A) convention

(B) agreement

(C) legislation

(D) direction

해석

올해, 전국 총회에서의 기조연설자는 Barbara Ross 교수님이 될 것입니다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘올해, 전국 총회에서의 기조연설자는 Barbara Ross 교수님이 될 것입니다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘총회, 협의회’라는 뜻의 명사 (A) convention이 정답이다. 참고로 (B) agreement는 ‘동의’, (C) legislation은 ‘법령’, (D) direction은 ‘방향, 경향’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

keynote speaker 기조연설자

정답

(B) / (B) / (A)

