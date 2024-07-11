[팟캐스트] (601) ‘이상해도 괜찮아’ 부천국제판타스틱영화제 성료

진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Lee Selzer

Future of fear shown in BIFAN Choice section

기사 요약: 한국 최대 장르영화제로 손꼽히는 부천국제판타스틱영화제, 올해 AI, 좀비물 등 다양한 실험적 영화로 행사 성료

[1] Under the banner “Stay Strange,” Korea’s largest genre film festival, the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, or BIFAN, kicked off on July 4 and ran through Sunday.

This year the film fest has brought a display of 253 films from 49 countries to the small Gyeonggi Province city just west of Seoul. Never the festival to shy away from trends in film -- existential or not -- this year’s edition has notably opened the door to generative artificial intelligence, including 15 AI films and a separate *competitive category.

*shy away 피하다

*existential (인간의) 존재에 관한[관련된], 실존주의적인

[2] Beyond technological trends, the festival has long celebrated originality, as seen in the eight films in the Bucheon Choice: Features international competition’s explorations of fear, highlighted by well-executed experimentation in genre and drama.

*beyond …저편에[너머]

*well-executed 계획대로 잘 실행된

[3] “Oddity,” from Ireland, is a well-paced paranormal thriller. Set mostly in a home disconnected from the world -- no landline and faint cell service -- it preys on fears of the strange and unknown amplified in isolation.

*well-paced 균형잡힌, 잘 진행되는

*paranormal 초자연적인

*faint 희미한[약한]

[4] The thrust of the film is built around Carolyn Bracken’s performance in dynamically different dual roles. She portrays Darcy, a blind woman who claims to be able to connect to objects to see what they’ve seen. She returns to the remote rural home one year after her twin sister was murdered there.

*dual role 이중역할(의)

*thrust 요지[취지], (거칠게) 밀다, 찌르다

