Culture Ministry, KTO launches new food tourism promotion

With the aim to promote its rich culinary culture and South Korea as a food tourism destination, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization have launched the “Taste Your Korea” campaign.

Aside from always satisfying street foods in the vein of gimbap and tteokbokki, popular Korean dishes like bibimbap -- typically made with rice, an array of vegetables, beef and savory bibimbap sauce -- and Korean-style fried chicken are among the 33 delicacies highlighted by the state tourism body.

Local and overseas epicureans can embark on a Korean gastronomic journey with local wonders organized into three food themes: local specialties, seasonal ingredients and traditional liquors.

The list of regional delicacies includes Busan’s pork gukbap, a type of rice soup, Suwon’s wanggalbi, or large grilled barbecue, Damyang's tteokgalbi, or short rib patties, Chuncheon’s dakgalbi, or spicy-stir-fried chicken, Uijeongbu’s budaejjigae, also known as army stew or Korean spicy sausage stew, and several more.