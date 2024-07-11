[What to Stream] Short animated films will captivate you this weekend

Tune in this weekend to witness some of the most imaginative pieces of content available — short animated films. Utilizing the creative liberty afforded by fewer restrictions compared to feature-length films, these series of short animations will not only captivate you with its artistic innovation but also deeply impact you with profound, heartfelt and thought-provoking messages. “Love, Death & Robots” on Netflix

"Ice" (season 2, episode 2), "Love, Death & Robots" (Netflix) "Ice" (season 2, episode 2), "Love, Death & Robots" (Netflix)

Since its debut in 2019, "Love, Death & Robots," a Netflix anthology series spanning three seasons with a total of 35 episodes, has received widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to animation and storytelling. "Love, Death & Robots" is a visual feast, with its episodes animated by teams from various countries and showcasing unique styles and genres spanning sci-fi, horror, romance and even comedy. Not only are the episodes visually appealing, the episodes of "Love, Death & Robots" explore a number of complex themes including existentialism, sexuality and the interaction between humanity and technology. Notable episodes include “Jibaro” (season 3, episode 9), “Ice” (season 2, episode 2) and “The Witness” (season 1, episode 8), which won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program in 2022, 2021 and 2019, respectively. “Short Circuit” on Disney+

"Jing Hua" (season 1, episode 10), from “Short Circuit” (Disney+) "Jing Hua" (season 1, episode 10), from “Short Circuit” (Disney+)

"Short Circuit" is a collection of 20 standalone short animated films crafted by animators at Walt Disney Animation Studios. The series began as a program by the studio to have its employees freely pitch their ideas for short animated films and collaborate with their peers to bring these visions to life. Each episode begins with an introduction by the animators behind it, who offer insights into the creative process, inspirations and the journey of animating their short films. While "Love, Death & Robots" targets mature audiences with its exploration of complex themes, "Short Circuit" maintains a family-friendly approach, appealing to viewers of all ages. “Hair Love" on YouTube

"Hair Love" (Sony Pictures Animation) "Hair Love" (Sony Pictures Animation)