[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Legoland Korea Resort presents Chuncheon tour package

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, offers a new promotion “Chuncheon Discovery” to enjoy a hotel stay at the theme park and take a closer look at the beautiful city.

The package, available until Sept. 11, includes a one-night stay, free breakfast for two adults, three children and three tickets for Samaksan Mountain Lake Cable Car, where tourists can enjoy the country’s longest cable car course crossing Chuncheon’s iconic lake Uiam.

“Chuncheon Discovery” can be purchased with a 20 percent discount until Sunday.

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils Armani Beauty-themed dining menu

The Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, offers a menu created in collaboration with Armani Beauty.

Guests can take a stunning gastronomic journey at the hotel’s Italian restaurant Cornerstone, serving a unique dinner course inspired by the Armani Prive Les Eaux collection.

Starting with Blini, Cornerstone offers sea bass crudo, spaghetti cacio e pepe, lamb ribs and a citrus carpaccio.

The promotion, priced at 500,000 won for two guests, is available from July 8 to July 14. The special Discovery gift is also included in the package.

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces child-friendly package

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers young travelers a chance to enjoy a memorable summer holiday with their families with a child-friendly promotion “Kids for All Seasons.”

Guests who book to stay at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul before Aug. 31 can enjoy the package, featuring glamping style room set-ups, art-inspired activities and special gifts including a Four Seasons Hotel Seoul carry-on bag.

Children can freely enjoy their time at the hotel’s Kids For All Seasons Lounge, a playground-like space led by a crew to offer a break for parents.

The young guests can also play at the kids’ pool.

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents campaign for endangered animals

Glad Hotels and Resorts hosts an endangered animal-themed running campaign, “Glad X Animal Run,” from July 13 to 31.

The promotion includes a one-night stay and a gift box containing stickers, a commemorative medal, a badge, a runner tag and more.

Guests can individually participate in this unique marathon by running with their own real-time smartphone GPS tracker. The hotel will present guests with a certificate after confirming their run.

This year's “Animal Run” is held to protect eagles, whose habitats are being destroyed by deforestation.

Ten percent of the participation fees will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam Coex Center and Maison Glad Jeju on Jeju Island.

It is priced from 130,000 won.

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts offers nourishing Korean dishes

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, presents three nourishing dishes to its guests until the end of August.

Welcoming this year’s “chobok” -- the beginning of the hottest summer days -- which falls on July 15 this year, the hotel’s premium Korean dining restaurant Soowoon presents three traditional Korean dishes that have long been the staples for South Koreans to beat the heat.

The three dishes are brown croaker soup -- a renowned dish served to the Joseon kings, eel pot rice and "samgyetang," or ginseng-stuffed chicken soup.

Unlike the two other dishes, samgyetang is available only on chobok, “jungbok” and “malbok” on July 25 and Aug. 14, respectively.

The brown croaker soup and samgyetang cost 30,000 won. The eel pot rice is priced at 50,000 won.