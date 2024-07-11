[Graphic News] Suncheon garden, wetland lead tourist sites in visitor count

Suncheonman Bay National Garden and Suncheonman Wetland emerged as Korea's most visited tourist attractions last year, according to data from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.

The report, which tracked visitor numbers at 2,752 leading travel destinations nationwide, revealed that these sites attracted 7,781,426 visitors in 2023. This marks a significant rise from their ninth-place ranking in 2022 when they welcomed 2,673,152 visitors. The boost in visitor numbers is attributed to the 2023 Suncheonman International Garden Expo.

Everland secured the second spot with 5,881,640 visitors, followed by KINTEX with 5,840,252, Gyeongbokgung with 5,579,905, Lotte World with 5,192,688, and the Yongsan National Museum with 4,179,508 visitors.