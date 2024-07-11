6 Korean language educators abroad honored

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho awards at the 22nd International Conference of Korean Educators Abroad held at Hana Global Campus in Incheon on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A total of six educators have been awarded for their dedication to the spread of Korean language education and localization, at a celebration event for the 22nd International Conference of Korean Educators Abroad on Thursday at Hana Global Campus in Incheon.

Among the winners was Tran Thi Huong, a professor at Hanoi National University in charge of Korean language education in Vietnam. He was awarded for his contribution to the adoption of Korean as a second language in primary and secondary curricula, training Korean teachers and developing teaching materials across Vietnam.

Subasinghage Chathurika Nilani, an assistant professor at the University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, was also honored for managing a Korean language department in Sri Lanka and adopting Korean as a subject in the university entrance examination.

The International Conference of Korean Educators Abroad has been held annually since 2003 to enhance Korean language teaching and foster education policy expertise among Korean language educators and educational administrators.

More than 120 local Korean language educators and educational administrators from 40 countries around the world participated in the conference to share their achievements and experiences in exploring ways to develop Korean language education, according to the Education Ministry.