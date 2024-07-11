Kim Hong-park reflects on three decades with horn in debut album

After nearly 30 years as a horn player in South Korea and abroad, Kim Hong-park released his first album, "Schumann & Brahms," last Friday.

The 42-year-old musician, who is also a professor at Seoul National University, discussed his inspiration to produce an album highlighting the instrument, which is pivotal in an orchestra due to its versatile contributions to melody, harmony, dynamic range, rhythmic support, color, texture and signaling cues.

“Despite its significance and brilliance in the orchestra, the horn does not enjoy the same prominence as a solo instrument like the violin or piano. This disparity motivated me to release the album,” Kim said in an interview with The Korea Herald on July 5.

Kim also added that he wanted to return the inspiration he received from many CD recordings, as he has now accumulated almost 30 years of experience.

“During my time living and studying abroad, I gained a lot of inspiration and developed significantly through many CD recordings. This made me want to record my thoughts and the depth of my sound, and tangibly express my musical ideas,” Kim noted.

His debut album, on which he collaborated with pianist Park Jong-hai and violinist Kim Jae-won, includes representative horn works - Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro, Op.70, Fantasiestucke, Op.73 and 3 Romanzen, Op. 94, and J. Brahms’s Trio for Violin, Horn and Piano in E-flat Major, Op.40.

Brahms, whose father was a natural horn player, composed the “Trio for Violin, Horn, and Piano in E-flat Major, Op. 40” following the death of his mother. This piece, according to Kim, emphasizes the unique beauty of the natural horn.

The recording process offered Kim a fresh musical perspective.

"The sound I heard during the recording session differed significantly from the playback. This experience made me realize that the sound I perceive might not be the same as what the audience hears," Kim reflected.