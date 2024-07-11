Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'

    Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
  2. 2

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal

    K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
  3. 3

    Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US

    Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US
  4. 4

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend

    YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
  5. 5

    [Kim Seong-kon] Conspicuous forms of discrimination in our society

    [Kim Seong-kon] Conspicuous forms of discrimination in our society
  1. 6

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation

    NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
  2. 7

    Korea to boost affordability of EVs with new battery recycling scheme

    Korea to boost affordability of EVs with new battery recycling scheme
  3. 8

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

    Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
  4. 9

    Indo-Pacific Command's role key to 'rock-solid' Korea-US alliance: Yoon

    Indo-Pacific Command's role key to 'rock-solid' Korea-US alliance: Yoon
  5. 10

    Seoul sees 64% jump in teens seeking ADHD medication from 2021-2023: data

    Seoul sees 64% jump in teens seeking ADHD medication from 2021-2023: data
소아쌤

Germany to ban use of China's Huawei, ZTE in 5G network

By AFP

Published : July 11, 2024 - 20:54

    • Link copied

The Huawei logo is seen at its booth during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. (Reuters) The Huawei logo is seen at its booth during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. (Reuters)

Germany said Thursday it will phase out the use of components from Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE in its 5G networks in the coming years due to national security concerns.

"We are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location -- and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

  • AFP
    AFP
    AFP

  • Articles by AFP

More from Headlines