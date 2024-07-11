Germany to ban use of China's Huawei, ZTE in 5G network

Most Popular
Germany to ban use of China's Huawei, ZTE in 5G networkBy AFP
Published : July 11, 2024 - 20:54
Germany said Thursday it will phase out the use of components from Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE in its 5G networks in the coming years due to national security concerns.
"We are protecting the central nervous systems of Germany as a business location -- and we are protecting the communication of citizens, companies and the state," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
-
AFP
-
Articles by AFP
