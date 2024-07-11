Seoul Forum spotlights roles of China, Russia in NK human rights

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers his welcoming remarks during the inaugural Seoul Forum on North Korean Human Rights 2024 at the Seoul City Hall on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The inaugural Seoul Forum on North Korean Human Rights 2024 was held Thursday to illuminate egregious human rights violations in North Korea and seek ways for improvement particularly in coordination with all UN member states, including China and Russia.

The event notably coincided with the 10th anniversary of the UN Commission of Inquiry report on North Korean human rights, which highlighted the "systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations" by the North Korean regime, drawing crucial international attention.

In his welcoming remarks, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon highlighted that the forum marked the first instance of an event on North Korean human rights being organized by a local government in South Korea.

Oh highlighted escalating human rights violations against the North Korean people, which are intrinsically linked to the regime's nuclear missile provocations. These actions exacerbate food insecurity and endanger lives, illustrating that "they are two sides of the same coin."

"So the Seoul Metropolitan Government is hosting this meaningful forum to inform the public about the harsh realities of everyday life and human rights in North Korea, and to devise ways of cooperation with the international society to improve the human rights situation in North Korea," Oh told hundreds of participants at Seoul City Hall.

The forum also sought to explore avenues to enhance the resettlement of North Korean defectors in South Korean society, in the run-up to South Korea's first official celebration of July 14 as North Korean Defectors' Day, dedicated to honoring and supporting defectors who suffered human rights abuses and fled to South Korea.

"Moreover, it is imperative that we create an environment where North Korean defectors, who are the direct victims of human rights violations, can be guaranteed human rights and can be given opportunities to dream of a happier, more promising future here in Seoul, South Korea," Oh said.