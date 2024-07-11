Most Popular
Lee Isaac Chung returns with American disaster film ‘Twisters’By Kim Da-sol
Published : July 11, 2024 - 17:38
Korean American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung is returning with the American disaster film “Twisters,” slated for August release in local theaters.
Director Chung, who won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2021 with his autobiographical family drama "Minari," has collaborated with Steven Spielberg for this movie. Spielberg is the executive producer of this standalone sequel to the 1996 movie "Twister."
“Twisters” follows the story of a retired tornado chaser and meteorologist Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team to test a new groundbreaking tracking system. She soon encounters Tyler (Glen Powell), a reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. The two and their team soon find themselves in a fight for their lives as storm season intensifies.
“Twisters” opens in US theaters on July 19. The Korean release will be sometime in August, according to Warner Brothers Korea.
