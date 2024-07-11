Most Popular
-
1
Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
-
2
K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
-
3
Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US
-
4
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
-
5
[Kim Seong-kon] Conspicuous forms of discrimination in our society
-
6
Korea to boost affordability of EVs with new battery recycling scheme
-
7
Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
-
8
Indo-Pacific Command's role key to 'rock-solid' Korea-US alliance: Yoon
-
9
NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
-
10
Seoul sees 64% jump in teens seeking ADHD medication from 2021-2023: data
Animal rights groups to mark 'first dog meat-free 'boknal'’By No Kyung-min
Published : July 11, 2024 - 17:09
The three “bok” days of summer, when Koreans traditionally consume dishes to replenish stamina, have in recent years become days when animal rights groups hold protests to condemn the eating of dog meat.
But this year, more than 20 such groups are planning to gather for a different reason: to mark the “first dog meat-free 'boknal'” in S. Korea, following the passing of a National Assembly bill banning the breeding, butchering, distribution and sale of dog meat earlier this year, effective in 2027.
According to Humane Society International Korea, their gathering, scheduled for Saturday at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul, this year will commemorate animals sacrificed for human consumption, while providing a chance for the groups to reflect on the implications and changes brought about by the new legislation.
This year, the first boknal, known as "chobok," falls on Monday, July 15. On boknal, many Koreans seek out highly nutritious dishes to beat the summer heat. Bosintang (dog meat soup) and samgyetang (chicken soup) have been popular dishes enjoyed on these days, which is when dog meat consumption is at its peak.
More from Headlines
-
NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade
-
BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
-
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend