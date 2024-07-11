Korean handwriting contest opens for foreign nationals

Most Popular
Korean handwriting contest opens for foreign nationalsBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 11, 2024 - 16:12
Kyobo Book Centre will hold the 10th Kyobo Handwriting Contest with a new category for foreign nationals this year, the largest bookstore chain in Korea announced Thursday.
The contest aims to promote an appreciation for the beauty of Korean handwriting and provide an opportunity for foreign residents in Korea to experience Korean culture.
The application period is open from Thursday to Sept. 1, and foreign nationals living in Korea are eligible to participate.
Participants can choose a sentence from a Korean book or write their favorite K-pop lyrics to write by hand.
Entries can be submitted via mail, in person at Kyobo bookstores, or by email.
Submissions will be evaluated by a committee and the winners will be announced on the Kyobo Book Center website on Sept. 26, with the award ceremony scheduled for Oct. 11.
The grand prize winner will receive a 1 million won ($725) Kyobo Book Center gift certificate and additional prizes. Three second-place winners will each receive a 200,000 won gift certificate and additional prizes.
