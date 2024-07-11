LGE, Qualcomm chiefs meet to discuss AI partnership

LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Cho Joo-wan met with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Wednesday to discuss their ongoing collaboration on advanced technology, including on-device artificial intelligence and automotive electronics, according to industry sources.

On the second day of his trip to Seoul, Amon met with Cho at the LG Electronics headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul.

The two companies have been building a firm partnership over the past years, especially in the fields of audio products and automotive parts.

LG Electronics is a client of Qualcomm, using the chip designer’s Snapdragon 680 application processors in its tablet PC in 2022. The Korean company also used Qualcomm’s audio codec solution aptX Adaptive for its Tone Free wireless ear buds.

Qualcomm also supplies its automotive telematics systems and infotainment chips for LG, which has been expanding its business in the automotive parts market.

Industry sources predict the two chiefs would also have discussed their cooperation on on-device AI technology, as LG Electronics recently established a unit in charge of on-device AI strategy directly under the chief technology officer.

The company has been ramping up efforts to adopt on-device AI technology in its consumer appliances and mobile gadgets, while expanding connectivity among the devices.

On Wednesday, Cho visited the LG Science Park, the company’s research and development complex in Magok-dong, western Seoul, to check the company’s customer service system that operates on AI and digital technology.

“We should continue to pursue innovation by expanding contact with customers using AI, and offer differentiated user experience to them,” Cho said.

Leaders of global tech giants and Korean conglomerates are seen ramping up their global networks in recent years. Last month, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with the Qualcomm CEO in the US and discussed their partnership in the rising AI semiconductors and next-generation chips for the telecommunication industry.

“The partnerships among the companies are seen to be diversifying as Korean companies appear to be gaining in stature with their advanced technologies,” an industry official said.