Anton Hur joins International Booker Prize panel as first Korean judge

Most Popular
-
1
Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
-
2
K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
-
3
Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US
-
4
Rain damages Seoul City Wall under UNESCO review
-
5
Quarrel over first lady’s text messages opens new rift in ruling bloc
-
6
[Kim Seong-kon] Conspicuous forms of discrimination in our society
-
7
Korea to boost affordability of EVs with new battery recycling scheme
-
8
Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
-
9
Indo-Pacific Command's role key to 'rock-solid' Korea-US alliance: Yoon
-
10
Seoul sees 64% jump in teens seeking ADHD medication from 2021-2023: data
Anton Hur joins International Booker Prize panel as first Korean judgeBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 11, 2024 - 15:01
Author and acclaimed translator Anton Hur has been appointed as a judge for the prestigious International Booker Prize for next year, becoming the first Korean to serve on the panel since the prize introduced its international category in 2005.
Hur joined the panel of five judges, chaired by bestselling author Max Porter, according to the Booker Prize Foundation on Wednesday. The panel includes Caleb Femi, a prize-winning poet, director and photographer, Sana Goyal, a writer and publishing director of the British literary magazine Wasafiri, and Beth Orton, an award-winning singer-songwriter.
The International Booker Prize 2025 longlist will be announced on Feb. 25, 2025, with books translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland between May 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025.
Hur's translation of Bora Chung's "Cursed Bunny" was shortlisted for the International Booker Prize in 2022 and was also a finalist for the US National Book Award for Translated Literature in 2023.
Additionally, his translation of Park Sang-young’s "Love in the Big City" was longlisted for the 2022 International Booker, making him the third translator in history make the longlist twice in the same year.
Hur's co-translation of "Beyond the Story: 10-Year History of BTS" debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. His translations of Shin Kyung-sook’s "Violets" and Lee Seong-bok’s "Indeterminate Inflorescence" were consecutively longlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2022 and 2023.
Hur recently debuted as a novelist with the English-language "Toward Eternity," a speculative work that explores what it means to be human in a world where technology is quickly catching up to biology. The book hit shelves worldwide on Tuesday.
Hur is currently on a book tour in the US and is scheduled for a UK tour in August.
More from Headlines
-
Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
-
BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
-
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend