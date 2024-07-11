NewJeans appointed honorary ambassadors for 2024 Korea Tourism

From left: NewJeans' Hani, Haerin, Danielle and Minji pose for photos at an appointment ceremony for 2024 honorary tourism ambassadors at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Thursday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald) From left: NewJeans' Hani, Haerin, Danielle and Minji pose for photos at an appointment ceremony for 2024 honorary tourism ambassadors at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Thursday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)

K-pop sensation NewJeans officially embarked on their role as 2024 honorary tourism ambassadors at a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by Culture Minister Yu In-cho who appointed the five members at the event -- Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein -- as the ambassadors for Korea tourism and Visit Korea Year 2023-24 campaign. Group member Hyein could not attend the ceremony for health reasons. Taking up the ambassadorial role, the girl group is poised to participate in promotional activities at home and abroad, starting with the overseas advertising video “Korean’s Korea,” which was released Thursday morning. Expressing his gratitude to the group, Yu hoped more international travelers would visit South Korea and immerse themselves in the country’s nature, tradition and culture, highlighting its undeniable growth in soft power.

From left: Culture Minister Yu In-chon, NewJeans' Hani, Haerin, Danielle and Minji and the Korea Tourism Organization's acting president Seo Young-choong pose for photos after appointing the girl group as the new honorary ambassadors of Korea Tourism at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Thursday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald) From left: Culture Minister Yu In-chon, NewJeans' Hani, Haerin, Danielle and Minji and the Korea Tourism Organization's acting president Seo Young-choong pose for photos after appointing the girl group as the new honorary ambassadors of Korea Tourism at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Thursday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)