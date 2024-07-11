NewJeans appointed honorary ambassadors for 2024 Korea Tourism

Most Popular
NewJeans appointed honorary ambassadors for 2024 Korea TourismBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 11, 2024 - 14:46
K-pop sensation NewJeans officially embarked on their role as 2024 honorary tourism ambassadors at a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul on Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by Culture Minister Yu In-cho who appointed the five members at the event -- Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein -- as the ambassadors for Korea tourism and Visit Korea Year 2023-24 campaign. Group member Hyein could not attend the ceremony for health reasons.
Taking up the ambassadorial role, the girl group is poised to participate in promotional activities at home and abroad, starting with the overseas advertising video “Korean’s Korea,” which was released Thursday morning.
Expressing his gratitude to the group, Yu hoped more international travelers would visit South Korea and immerse themselves in the country’s nature, tradition and culture, highlighting its undeniable growth in soft power.
“We are honored to become the honorary ambassadors for Korean tourism. We will gladly promote the unique charms of South Korea,” Minji said in the appointment ceremony.
On their first day as honorary tourism ambassadors, NewJeans shared some must-try activities and experiences while visiting the country.
“The beauty of 'hanok' (Korean traditional house) with the beautiful nature as the backdrop will present the tourist with an unforgettable memory,” said Haerin.
Meanwhile, group member Hani excitedly added that tourists cannot say they have traveled to Korea without experiencing Korean food.
“As summer weather arrives, I think the tourists can enjoy ‘samgyetang’ (Korean ginseng chicken soup) and ‘naengmyeon’ (cold noodles typically served in a broth made of beef)," Hani said.
“Korean tourism was described as dynamic and creative. There are many cities full of traditions and festivals that overseas travelers can enjoy, ranging from K-pop concerts to musical and esports events. We hope for the travelers to explore every corner of this country,” Yu said, expressing his wish that the newly appointed ambassadors may draw more travelers in the second half of this year.
NewJeans join a high-profile cadre of previous ambassadors, including another K-pop sensation EXO, Premier League football star Son Heung-min, singer and actor Cha Eun-woo and more.
NewJeans made history as the fastest non-Japanese act to headline Tokyo Dome after debuting in Japan with the album “Supernatural,” which went on to top various charts in Japan. In January, the band won Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop female act to take home the honor.
