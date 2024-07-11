Yoon pushing for bilateral meeting with Biden on sidelines of NATO summit

Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo gives a briefing on President Yoon Suk Yeol's attendance to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit during a press briefing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean and US officials were working to set up a bilateral meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Washington, officials said Wednesday.

Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters that South Korea's presidential office and the US White House share the understanding that the two leaders need to "meet, even if briefly, and talk." Kim did not elaborate.

Yoon has been on a visit to Washington for the NATO summit and other related events for the third consecutive year as Europe seeks to deepen relations with Indo-Pacific partners amid concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine and its deepening military cooperation with North Korea.

"There are issues that the two leaders should meet and talk about," a senior presidential official said on condition of anonymity. "The US is the busiest as host of the NATO summit, and the Republic of Korea has dozens of events to attend, but we're doing our best to make it happen."

Yoon was scheduled to attend a welcome dinner that Biden hosts Wednesday evening for NATO summit participants. A pull aside could happen during the dinner or the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of NATO meetings set for Thursday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also scheduled to attend Wednesday's dinner and NATO meetings set for Thursday, the presidential official said, raising the possibility that Yoon and Zelenskyy could meet spontaneously and talk about assistance to the war-torn nation.

"NATO member countries, including the US and allies, highly appreciate South Korea's support for Ukraine," the official said. "We will provide support that is understandable and in line with the current support methods and principles." (Yonhap)