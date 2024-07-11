[팟캐스트] (600) 하버드비지니스리뷰에 "K-브랜드" 전략 알린 프랑스 교수

Most Popular
-
6
Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US
-
7
Kakao's legal risk intensifies over alleged stock manipulation
-
8
Rain damages Seoul City Wall under UNESCO review
-
9
Quarrel over first lady’s text messages opens new rift in ruling bloc
-
10
Samsung wins first order for cutting-edge 2 nm turnkey chip solution
[팟캐스트] (600) 하버드비지니스리뷰에 "K-브랜드" 전략 알린 프랑스 교수By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : July 11, 2024 - 11:06
진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Lee Selzer
[Herald Interview] INSEAD professor explores power of K-brands’ ‘identity marketing’
기사 요약: HBR에 K-브랜드의 전략적 마케팅 사례 담은 저널 실은 INSEAD David Dubois 교수
[1] The recent success of Korean brands can be attributed to their knack for selling "pieces of identities" and empowering consumers with curated experiences, according to a marketing professor at French business school INSEAD.
*attribute …의 결과로[덕분으로] 보다
*knack (타고난) 재주, (경험으로 익힌) 요령
[2] "Consumers today expect to purchase more than just products from a brand; they seek cultural and social elements. The swift execution of these elements has given rise to many successful K-brands," said David Dubois, an associate professor specializing in data-driven marketing at INSEAD, during a video interview with The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
*seek 찾다, 추구하다
*swift (진행. 움직임이) 빠른, 신속한
[3] Dubois' recent article titled, "Inside the Success of South Korean Brands," was published in the Harvard Business Review on June 20. There, he shares insights into the K-brand phenomenon, unraveling secrets behind the country's burgeoning brand power.
*unravel (이해하기 어려운 것, 매듭 등을) 풀다
*burgeoning 싹트기 시작한, 신흥의, 자라나는
[4] Dubois outlined four key strategies for K-brands' triumph: fast and fun discovery, immersive experiences, experiments through product life cycle and promotion through content creation.
*outline 개요를 서술하다
*life cycle (상품 등이 개발되고 사용되는) 라이프 사이클
기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240703050627&ACE_SEARCH=1
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
More from Headlines
-
Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
-
Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US
-
Lee Jae-myung formally announces rerun for DP chairmanship